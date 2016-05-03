BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
May 3 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
* CEO says board expects to continue paying out a progressive dividend, but it's dependent on the outlook.
* Says open to bolt-on M&A but nothing in the pipeline.
* Says does not see scope for further large-scale cost-cutting as would impact client service.
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.