Jan 27 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
* Says assets under management 290.6 billion pounds in three
months to end-December, against 283.7 billion at end-September.
* Says net outflows of 9.1 billion pounds against 12.7
billion in prior quarter.
* Says flows outlook remains difficult and market volatility
continues.
* Says additional cost savings have been identified and will
be implemented in late 2016 and 2017.
* Says market and foreign exchange movements were positive
for quarter, adding 8.5 billion pounds to AuM.
* Says gross outflows of 20.0 billion pounds, down from 22.2
billion in the prior quarter, were again impacted by withdrawals
by sovereign wealth funds.
* Says we expect market conditions to remain difficult and
this is likely to be reflected in flows for remainder of year.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)