July 25 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc

* Says assets under management £301.4 billion (31 march 2016: £292.8 billion)

* Says net outflows of £8.9 billion during quarter, offset by £17.5 billion of asset appreciation

* Says outperformance from equity capabilities year to date

* Says we experienced a large outflow from alternatives in quarter due to a change in strategy by an institutional investor

* Says there are many uncertainties out there, including shape of uk's future relationship with eu, which might undermine market confidence.

* Says weakening of sterling against most major currencies, aided by resilient markets and good investment performance, has contributed to increased value of our aum