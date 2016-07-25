July 25 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
* Says assets under management £301.4 billion (31 march
2016: £292.8 billion)
* Says net outflows of £8.9 billion during quarter, offset
by £17.5 billion of asset appreciation
* Says outperformance from equity capabilities year to date
* Says we experienced a large outflow from alternatives in
quarter due to a change in strategy by an institutional investor
* Says there are many uncertainties out there, including
shape of uk's future relationship with eu, which might undermine
market confidence.
* Says weakening of sterling against most major currencies,
aided by resilient markets and good investment performance, has
contributed to increased value of our aum
