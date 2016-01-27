LONDON Jan 27 Aberdeen Asset Management
said more clients pulled cash from its funds in the December
quarter due to concerns around economic growth that would likely
impact flows for the rest of the year.
While total funds under management rose 2.4 percent quarter
on quarter to 290.6 billion pounds ($416.37 billion), boosted by
market and currency gains, the firm said it still saw net
outflows of 9.1 billion pounds.
"Like the rest of the industry we continue to contend with
the structural imbalances of the global economy and the cyclical
slowdown in emerging markets, as well as the impact of falling
oil and commodity prices," said Chief Executive Martin Gilbert.
The company said its equities funds saw net outflows of 6.3
billion pounds, down slightly from the September quarter's 7.9
billion pounds, while sovereign wealth funds continued to redeem
their investments from its global equities funds.
($1 = 0.6979 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)