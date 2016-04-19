PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
* Columbia Threadneedle Investments says Campbell Fleming, chief executive officer EMEA and global chief operating officer, has resigned from the firm.
Joins Aberdeen Asset Management Plc as global head of distribution, Aberdeen says in a separate statement.
