By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, April 30 Aberdeen Asset Management saw its underlying pretax profit rise 14 percent in its first half year as more investors took more risks, boosting assets under management and enabling the funds house to improve its fee margins.

Net inflows for the first three months of the year totalled 2.4 billion pounds ($3.90 billion) and Chief Executive Officer Martin Gilbert said strong demand had continued into April, despite a rockier period for markets as euro zone debt worries resurfaced.

Aberdeen said on Monday its pretax profit rose to 162.2 million pounds in the six months to end-March, up from 142.8 million pounds a year earlier, and beating the 152.3 million pounds forecast by JP Morgan analysts.

The profit rise was helped by a 3.4 basis point rise in Aberdeen's average fee margin to 43.9 basis points, reflecting greater demand for riskier - and higher-margin - investments such as emerging market products.

"The results show the same combination of factors as has been seen over the last couple of years - improving mix of assets under management by asset class, and improving mix of client type," the JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

"In our view Aberdeen offers a compelling mix of fund inflows, improving revenue margin and strong operating leverage, and we remain Overweight."

Shares in Aberdeen were changing hands 2.19 percent higher at 0918 GMT, beating a 0.42 percent fall in the FTSE 100. The fund manager's shares have risen almost 30 percent this year.

Aberdeen said assets under management stood at 184.7 billion pounds at end-March, up 9 percent from six months earlier, after strong fund performance outweighed net outflows of 400 million pounds.

Aberdeen is among a handful of asset managers, including Jupiter Fund Management and Polar Capital, to have reported a recovery in demand for riskier assets this year, as worries about the health of the global economy take a backseat.

Gilbert said demand for higher-margin fixed income assets, including emerging market debt and Asia Pacific products, had seen a "dramatic turnaround" over the past six months and investors continued to show healthy interest into April.

"At long last, hopefully, (fixed income) has turned the corner," he told journalists on a conference call.

In equities, Aberdeen said it has managed to slow inflows into its GEM equity product, which faces capacity constraints, by asking financial advisors to remove it from recommendation lists. Gilbert said the global equities product is also approaching capacity issues, although this is some way off.

Aberdeen also said it has raised $242 million for an Asia Pacific property fund of funds and been appointed for two new mandates, which should add around $200 million for assets in coming months.

However, Gilbert said the recovery in risk appetite remains in its early stages.

"Global economic conditions remain uncertain and any recovery is still tentative," he said.

"Nevertheless, we remain confident that our long-term investment philosophy and process, coupled with the scale and diversity of our business and financial strength, leave us well placed to meet the expectations of our investors."

Aberdeen said it is paying a dividend per share of 4.4 pence, up 16 percent on last year. ($1 = 0.6159 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Chris Vellacott and Hans-Juergen Peters)