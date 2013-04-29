LONDON, April 29 British fund management firm
Aberdeen Asset Management said its first-half revenues
leapt 25 percent as it benefited from strong demand for its
higher-margin investment funds.
Revenues came in at 516 million pounds ($799 million) for
the six months to end-March, up from 413.1 million pounds a year
earlier, boosting underlying pre-tax profits to 222.8 million
pounds from 162.2 million pounds last year.
Aberdeen has enjoyed strong inflows into its global emerging
markets range of equities funds over the past year. These funds
typically earn higher fees than other products and their
popularity has helped the firm's blended average management fee
rise to 49 basis points from 45.1 basis points in September.
Assets under management at the group rose to 212.3 billion
by end-March, 13 percent higher than six months earlier, driven
by both net inflows and positive investment performance.
Aberdeen said it will pay an interim dividend of 6 pence per
share, a 36 percent increase on 2012.
The firm said it will also use $400 million of proceeds from
the sale of a perpetual capital note in March to repay an
existing bond at the end of May.