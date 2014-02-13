PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 13 The head of a major Scottish fund manager, Aberdeen Asset Management said the firm has no plans to relocate its base in the face of a forthcoming referendum on Scottish independence.
"We'll wait and see what the decision is and then see what the repercussions are but we have no plans to relocate or anything like that," Aberdeen's Chief Executive Martin Gilbert told Reuters on Thursday on the sidelines of a conference in London.
Scotland is due to vote on whether to leave the UK on September 18 and opponents of independence have warned separation could harm the country's key financial services industry.
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.