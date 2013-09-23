LONDON, Sept 23 Aberdeen Asset Management
said clients pulled 1.2 billion pounds ($1.92 billion)
from its funds in the two months to the end of August, as
investors became nervous ahead of a decision about the direction
of U.S. monetary policy.
The outflows, combined with negative investment performance,
dragged Aberdeen's assets under management down to 201.7 billion
pounds from 209.6 billion pounds at the end of June.
Aberdeen said clients withdrew money from fixed income and
equity funds. The withdrawals follow 3.4 billion pounds of
outflows in the three months to end-June after the big sell-off
in emerging markets in May, but Aberdeen said the rate of recent
client exits had fallen.