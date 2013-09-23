* Net outflows 1.2 bln pounds ($1.9 bln) in July and August
* Assets under management fall to 201.7 bln pounds
* Expects pretax profit towards top end of forecasts
* Shares up 1.7 percent
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Sept 23 Aberdeen Asset Management
expects profits to come in towards the top end of the
range of analyst forecasts in the current year, thanks to
inflows into higher-margin products.
Aberdeen said clients pulled a net 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9
billion) from its funds in July and August, reflecting volatile
conditions especially in emerging economies where it is heavily
invested, but this was partly offset by strong inflows into its
higher-margin equities products as well as its emerging market
debt and high yield bond funds.
The company said on Monday that thanks to the shift towards
funds where it earns more in fee income it expects underlying
pretax profit for the current financial year to be towards the
top end of the range of forecasts of 431 million pounds to 477
million.
Shares in Aberdeen were 1.7 percent higher at 0721 GMT,
against a 0.4 percent fall in the blue chip FTSE 100 index
.
Aberdeen's net outflows, which were in line with analyst
forecasts, combined with negative investment performance to drag
its assets under management down to 201.7 billion pounds at the
end of August from 209.6 billion at the end of June.
It said clients withdrew money from fixed income, equity -
including its global emerging market product - money market and
its alternative fund ranges.
The withdrawals follow 3.4 billion pounds of outflows in the
three months to end-June after the big sell-off in emerging
markets in May, but Aberdeen said the rate of recent client
exits had fallen.
"Aberdeen's performance during the past year, and
particularly over the last three months, has demonstrated our
core resilience," said Martin Gilbert, chief executive.
Total net outflows for the 11 months to end-August stand at
200 million pounds.
Analysts at brokerage Numis forecast total outflows of 1.6
billion pounds for the three months to end-September.
"As we had expected, net flows were not a disaster, despite
a difficult environment in the period for (emerging market and)
... Asia focused managers," the Numis analysts said in a note.
The performance of many fund managers has been hit by
investor nervousness in July and August ahead of an announcement
by the U.S. Federal Reserve about the direction of monetary
policy in the world's largest economy.
However some managers such as Ashmore Group have
said existing clients are largely staying put, confident about
longer-term prospects for economic growth.