* Aberdeen says AuM 209.6 bln stg

* Net outflows total 3.4 bln stg in quarter

* Investment losses come in at 10.3 bln stg

LONDON, July 29 Aberdeen Asset Management said clients pulled 3.4 billion pounds ($5.23 billion) from its range of funds in the three months to end-June, more than analysts had forecast.

Aberdeen said the net outflows were mainly from its lower margin products, although its Global Emerging Markets equities funds also saw a small net loss of money.

Total assets under management fell 1 percent to 209.6 billion pounds at end-June from three months earlier, Aberdeen said in a statement on Monday, as new money gained from recent acquisitions offset investment performance losses and the outflows.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets had forecast net outflows of 1.3 billion pounds for the quarter. They had also predicted negative investment performance of 8.5 billion pounds, which was less than the 10.3 billion pounds Aberdeen reported.

Asset prices, particularly in developing economies, suffered steep losses - triggered by heightened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut back on its money-printing scheme in - May and June, hitting investor confidence.

However, rival Ashmore Group, which has a much bigger focus on emerging markets than Aberdeen, said earlier this month negative investment performance had only just outweighed new net money into its funds, pointing to resilient demand for the sector.

After falling 29 percent between May and mid-June, shares in FTSE 100-listed Aberdeen have since recovered and are up a little over 8 percent year-to-date.