UPDATE 3-Barclays surprise capital boost triggers pension concerns
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
LONDON Nov 26 Aberdeen Asset Management PLC : * Auto alert - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc FY underlying pretax
profit rose 15 percent to 347.8 million STG * Auto alert - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc total dividend 11.5 pence
per share * Auto alert - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc final dividend 7.1 pence
per share * Revenue 11 percent higher at £869.2 million (2011: £784.0 million) * Underlying profit before tax increased by 15 percent to £347.8 million (2011:
£301.9 million) * Assets under management increased by 10% to £187.2 billion (2011: £169.9
billion) * 21 percent increase in underlying earnings per share to 22.6P
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
LONDON, Feb 23 Kaz Minerals, a copper company focused on large scale, low-cost open pit mining in Kazakhstan, said on Thursday its earnings had surged as it brought new output online against a wider backdrop of tightening supply that has boosted prices.