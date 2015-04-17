MADRID, April 17 Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Friday it had reached a deal to sell its remaining stakes in airports to Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) for 177 million euros ($190.5 million).

Abertis - which will exit airports ventures entirely with this sale after several disposals in the past two years - said it would make a 40-million-euro capital gain from selling Desarollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias (DCA) to GAP.

DCA has a 74.5 percent stake in the firm which runs Montego Bay airport in Jamaica, and a 14.77 percent stake in the one running Santiago de Chile's airport. ($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Jose Elias Rodriguez, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)