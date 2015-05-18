MADRID May 18 Spanish infrastructure group
Abertis said on Monday Caixabank chairman Isidro Faine
had resigned from its board.
The company said in a statement to the Spanish stock
exchange regulator Faine had given up his board seat,
representing shareholder Caixabank due to a conflict of interest
under a 2014 law regulating banks.
The law does not allow a bank director to hold more than
four non-executive roles in other companies.
As well as Abertis, Faine is on the boards of Telefonica
, oil major Repsol and Suez Environnement
and last week joined Gas Natural.
