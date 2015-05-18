MADRID May 18 Spanish infrastructure group Abertis said on Monday Caixabank chairman Isidro Faine had resigned from its board.

The company said in a statement to the Spanish stock exchange regulator Faine had given up his board seat, representing shareholder Caixabank due to a conflict of interest under a 2014 law regulating banks.

The law does not allow a bank director to hold more than four non-executive roles in other companies.

As well as Abertis, Faine is on the boards of Telefonica , oil major Repsol and Suez Environnement and last week joined Gas Natural. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; writing by Sarah Morris, editing by David Evans)