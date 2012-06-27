SANTANDER, Spain, June 27 Spanish toll road operator Abertis is seeking partners to integrate assets in Brazil that were recently acquired from infrastructure peer OHL, Chairman Salvador Alemany said on Wednesday.

Abertis's agreement with OHL will not be affected by its decision to bring in new partners in Brazil, Alemany said, speaking at a conference in Santander, northern Spain.

