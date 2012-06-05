MADRID, June 5 Spanish tollway operator Abertis
and three other shareholders of Portugal's Brisa
have requested an independent appraisal of the full
takeover bid for the Portuguese firm, according to a document
seen by Reuters.
Abertis and shareholders with a total 15.68 percent of Brisa
want Portuguese stock market regulator CMVM to appoint an
independent expert to determine a fair price for Brisa, which is
the target of a 700 million euro ($875 million) bid by its other
leading shareholders.
"We consider the offer to be inadequate and to clearly
undervalue the company, and are concerned with the process
followed by the Board of Directors of Brisa in the assessment of
the conditions and merits of the offer," the shareholders wrote
in a document dated June 4.
The document is signed by Abertis, Franklin Templeton
Investments, State of New Jersey Department of the Treasury
Division of Investment and Cygnus Europa Event Driven Sub Fund.
($1 = 0.8003 euros)
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)