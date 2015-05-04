MADRID May 4 Spanish infrastructure group Abertis said on Monday it would increase the size of its telecoms unit Cellnex's initial public offering to 66 percent of its capital from the 60.5 percent it had previously announced.

A source close to the offering said the increase was due to strong demand from investors for shares in the unit, which is due to make its stock market debut on Thursday. (Reporting By Robert Hetz and Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah Morris)