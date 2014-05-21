Russian cenbank sees no additional risks due to U.S. rate hike
MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not see additional risks after the United States Federal Reserve hiked its interest rate a day earlier.
MADRID May 21 Spain's Abertis has reached a 291 million euro ($398.54 million) agreement to increase its stake in Chilean toll road operator Autopista Central to 50 percent and in Rutas del Pacifico to 100 percent, it said on Wednesday.
Abertis will buy the remaining 42.3 percent stake in Invin, which holds the Chilean road assets, from a unit of banking group Santander, to be paid in August 2019 and incorporating non-recourse debt of 162 million euros. ($1 = 0.7302 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not see additional risks after the United States Federal Reserve hiked its interest rate a day earlier.
* HelloFresh seen as IPO candidate (Adds confirmation, context)
* Shares drop 2.5 pct (Adds comments from conference call, background, updates shares)