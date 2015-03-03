(Adds details, background)
MADRID, March 3 British private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners is selling a 7.5 percent stake in
Spain's Abertis, broker UBS said on Tuesday, halving
its stake in the infrastructure firm and raising over 1 billion
euros ($1.12 billion).
UBS said in a statement it was placing over 67 million
Abertis shares in an accelerated book build on behalf of Trebol
International, a CVC investment vehicle.
The deal would fetch around 1.16 billion euros at Tuesday's
closing price of 17.17 euros per share, turning a profit for CVC
which had bought a 15.6 percent stake in August 2010 at 15 euros
per share
The placement should be completed within the next day, UBS
said. CVC, via Trebol, was one of Abertis' biggest shareholders,
alongside financial group La Caixa, which holds 22.4
percent stake, and Spanish builder OHL, which has a
stake of nearly 19 percent.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
