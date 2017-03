MADRID, March 3 Trebol International, an investment vehicle belonging to British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, is selling a 7.5 percent stake in Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis, broker UBS said on Tuesday.

UBS is placing over 67 million Abertis shares in an accelerated book build on behalf of Trebol, it said in a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)