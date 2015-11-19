MADRID Nov 19 British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is selling a 6.3 percent stake in Spain's Abertis, broker Merrill Lynch said on Thursday.

Merrill Lynch said in a statement it was placing 59.7 million Abertis shares in an accelerated book build on behalf of Trebol International, a CVC investment vehicle.

CVC currently holds a 7.1 percent stake in the Spanish toll road operator. It had already sold a 7.5 percent stake in the group earlier this year. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)