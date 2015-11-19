Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MADRID Nov 19 British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is selling a 6.3 percent stake in Spain's Abertis, broker Merrill Lynch said on Thursday.
Merrill Lynch said in a statement it was placing 59.7 million Abertis shares in an accelerated book build on behalf of Trebol International, a CVC investment vehicle.
CVC currently holds a 7.1 percent stake in the Spanish toll road operator. It had already sold a 7.5 percent stake in the group earlier this year. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.