March 4 UBS says

* Places 7.5 percent stake in Spain's Abertis belonging to Trebol International for 16.4 euros ($18) per share, raising 1.1 billion euros

* Trebol International, a CVC Capital Partners vehicle, to have 8.1 pct of Abertis following placement

* Share trading in Abertis expected to resume 0910 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)