MADRID, June 2 Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis on Monday said it was selling through an accelerated bookbuilding process its entire 5.01 percent stake in French satellite group Eutelsat Communications.

UBS Limited and Barclays bank PLC will act as joint bookrunners on the placement, Abertis said in a notice to Spain's stock market regulator. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)