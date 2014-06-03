MADRID, June 3 Spanish infrastructures company Abertis on Tuesday completed its exit from French satellite operator Eutelsat by selling its remaining 5.01 percent stake in the company for 275 million euros ($374.2 million).

The sale did not generate any "substantial" profit, Abertis said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator.

The shares, which were placed through an accelerated bookbuilding process, were sold at a price of 24.94 euros each, according to Reuters calculations.

Shares in Eutelsat were down 2.93 percent at 24.97 euros at 0745 GMT. ($1 = 0.7349 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by Louise Heavens)