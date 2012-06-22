MADRID, June 22 Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Friday it has sold an additional 7 percent stake in Paris-listed European satellite operator Eutelsat to China Investment Corporation (CIC) for 385 million euros ($485 million).

In a statement, Abertis said the sale would generate a 237 million euro capital gain and leave it with a 8.35 percent stake in Eutelsat. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)