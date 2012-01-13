* Sells 16 pct of Eutelsat at 27.85 euros per share

* Proceeds to be used to pay debt, investments

* Shares up 2.4 percent (Adds background, comment, shares)

MADRID, Jan 13 Spanish toll road operator Abertis sold about half its stake in Paris-listed European satellite operator Eutelsat for 981 million euros ($1.26 billion) on Friday in a move to cut debt and free up funds for fresh investments.

In a note to Spain's stock market regulator, Abertis said 16 percent of its stake in Eutelsat was placed in the market at 27.85 euros per share, generating a capital gain of 396 million euros.

"This is positive (for Abertis) as the sale, raising up to 1 billion euros, will allow greater balance sheet flexibility, as well as offer potentially higher shareholder returns," Flemming Barton, equities analyst at CM Capital Markets in Madrid said.

Shares in Abertis gained 2.4 percent to 13.17 euros by 0834 GMT, one of the best performers on Spain's benchmark index . Eutelsat's shares fell 3.3 percent in Paris.

Since private equity firm CVC Capital Partners became a leading shareholder of Abertis in 2010, the toll road firm has sold its stake in Italian peer Atlantia and spun off its car parks and logistics arm Saba, with an eye to higher dividends.

Looking forward, Abertis has said it wants to extend its current toll concessions, and it may be interested in increasing its stake in satellite operator Hispasat.

Also a bidder in the privatisation of airport concessions launched last year, the company is waiting to hear whether the new centre-right Spanish government will move forward with the sales given the current market environment.

Abertis said it has a six-month lock-up period on its remaining 15.35 of Eutelsat.

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale led the sale. ($1=0.7814 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Additional reporting by Tomas Gonzalez; Editing by Mike Nesbit)