UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
MADRID, March 26 Spanish toll road operator Abertis is planning a new 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bond issue to refinance debt, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters on Monday.
The planned seven-year bond would have a coupon of about 5 percent, the source said.
Abertis had 13.9 billion euros of net debt in 2011, of which 94 percent is long-term and 84 percent at fixed rates or fixed through hedging. The average cost of its debt is 4.65 percent, with an average maturity of more than six years.
The Barcelona-based company is due to hold its annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.