MADRID, March 26 Spanish toll road operator Abertis is planning a new 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bond issue to refinance debt, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters on Monday.

The planned seven-year bond would have a coupon of about 5 percent, the source said.

Abertis had 13.9 billion euros of net debt in 2011, of which 94 percent is long-term and 84 percent at fixed rates or fixed through hedging. The average cost of its debt is 4.65 percent, with an average maturity of more than six years.

The Barcelona-based company is due to hold its annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)