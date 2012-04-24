(Adds Abertis to issue no new shares)

MADRID, April 24 Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy two Brazilian units belonging to builder OHL for 10 percent of its own shares.

In a regulatory filing, Abertis added it would assume liabilities of 530 million euros ($699.76 million) held by the two companies.

Abertis also said it would pay cash to acquire assets in Chile worth some 200 million euros from OHL.

Abertis owns 4.6 percent of its own stock, and said it would not issue new shares to settle the deal. ($1 = 0.7574 euros)