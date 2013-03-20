* Abertis still studying options on potential sale - CEO
* Sale in one lot may be difficult - source
* Airports arm valued at about 900 million euros
* Macquarie,JPMorgan, Malaysian Airports possible
buyers-source
By Sophie Sassard and Jose Elias Rodriguez
LONDON/BARCELONA, March 20 Spanish
infrastructure firm Abertis is expecting non-binding
offers for its airports business before the end of March, in a
deal worth about 900 million euros ($1.17 billion), two sources
familiar with the process said on Wednesday.
Abertis's advisers at Citi and AZ Capital sent out marketing
documents to potential bidders for its 29 airports across the
world a few weeks ago.
Earlier this year, Barcelona-based Abertis raised the
prospect of the airports sale, valued by analysts at about 900
million euros ($1.2 billion), to slim down the company and focus
on toll roads and telecommunications.
The company would likely prefer to sell the airports
division in one go to avoid being left with small, isolated
assets scattered across the world.
One of the sources, who asked not to be named because the
talks are private, said that interest in the division as a whole
was expected to be slim.
A second source familiar with the process said: "There is
interest for the Latin American bit and there is interest for
the European bit, the problem is there is no interest for the
two things together."
Abertis has stakes in 29 airports in Latin America and
Europe, including Colombia's Bogota, Sweden's Stockholm, Belfast
in Northern Ireland, Cardiff in Wales and London's Luton, which
is considered the "jewel" in the portfolio. Luton has however
limits on its concession and would require investment.
"It is a very complicated situation, you need someone with
real operational skills here," said the first source, who is
currently sounding out prospective bidders. "At this stage, it's
very difficult to predict who is going to be interested."
Abertis chief executive Francisco Reynes, speaking before an
annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, said the company
still had not taken a final decision to sell the division, which
contributed 8 percent of 4 billion euros of revenues in 2012.
Since Reynes took over as CEO in 2010, the company has spun
off its parking lots division and sold stakes in one satellite
business to build up its holding in another one and buy toll
road assets in Brazil.
A third source with direct knowledge of the situation said
the company would not rule out dividing the airports into
various lots in order to facilitate their sale.
Bidders who lost out on recent Edinburgh and Stansted
airport deals, such as JP Morgan Asset Management,
Australian bank Macquarie's infrastructure arm or
Malaysian Airports Holding might show interest, two of
the sources said.
But Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Manchester
Airport Group, which respectively own Britain' Gatwick and
Stansted airports and have a positive operational track record,
would face competition issues if they wanted to acquire Luton.
France's Vinci late last year invested in
Portuguese airport operator ANA and is expected to focus on that
for a while before getting involved in any more big deals, the
source said.
Pension funds, normally active in the infrastructure space,
would also struggle to justify investing in Luton because the
airport's 30-year concession expires in 2028 and so would not
match their longer-term liabilities.
Malaysian Airports and JP Morgan Asset Management were not
immediately available for comment. Macquarie and GIP declined to
comment.
Abertis appointed Citi and AZ Capital to study alternatives
for its non-core assets earlier this year.