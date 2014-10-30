Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Oct 30 Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Thursday it plans to spin off and list its telecommunications infrastructure business, which comprises radio, TV and mobile telephone broadcast towers, next year.
The operation would allow it to expand its toll road business, improve its balance sheet and return cash to shareholders the company said as it announced a three-year strategic plan. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)