ROME, April 27 A board meeting of Italian
infrastructure group Atlantia on Thursday will not
discuss a possible takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis
, sources close to the matter said.
The board will instead review the sale of a minority stake
in Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, the sources
said.
The infrastructure investment arm of insurer Allianz
and three other suitors are vying for a 15 percent
stake in Autostrade per l'Italia, sources have said. Atlantia
could fetch more than 2 billion euros from the sale.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini)