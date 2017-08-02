Atlantia CEO says not afraid of possible counter-bid for Abertis

ROME, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Atlantia shrugged off the risk of a counter offer for its Spanish takeover target Abertis, saying the Italian motorway group had "broad enough shoulders."

Atlantia in May offered 16.3 billion euros in a cash-and-equity bid to buy Abertis.

The Italian group registered the bid on Abertis with the Spanish regulator in June and it is still waiting for a response both from the watchdog and from Abertis' top shareholders.

In the meantime, Spanish builder ACS said it may launch a counter-bid for Abertis together with other investors.

"We think we have broad enough shoulders," Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci told shareholders when asked about the possible ACS's counter-offer.