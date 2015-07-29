MADRID, July 29 Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Wednesday it would pay dividends worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) during the 2015-2017 period.

The group, which posted a 5 percent rise in first-half core profit, excluding one-offs, also said it expected traffic on its motorways to keep improving in the second half of the year. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)