(Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
By Robert Hetz and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID Feb 18 Spanish infrastructure group
Abertis hopes to close a deal to buy thousands of radio
masts from Italian mobile phone network operator Wind by the end
of this month, it said on Wednesday after reporting better than
expected results.
The talks with Wind Telecomunicazione, the Italian
subsidiary of Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom, were
expected to lose their exclusivity this month if the two parties
could not reach final agreement on the sale and leaseback deal,
which has been estimated to be worth up to 800 million euros
($900 million).
"We are in two-way talks that are still pending some details
and we could have a resolution during February," Chief Financial
Officer Jose Aljaro said.
Earlier Abertis reported a 10.5 percent rise in earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in
2014, to 3.1 billion euros, beating analysts' forecasts as its
toll roads business, its biggest division, got a boost from
rises in traffic in both Europe and Latin America.
However, net profits were up by smaller than expected 6.2
percent at 655 million euros due to weaker currencies in Brazil,
Argentina and Chile, missing the average of analysts' forecasts
of 690 million euros.
Net debt rose by 859 million euros over the period to 13.8
billion euros largely due to the incorporation of debt from
Puerto Rican road company Metropistas, after Abertis became the
majority shareholder in February last year.
Overall, traffic on the company's global road network rose
2.3 percent last year, with the biggest increases in Chile,
Brazil and France.
The French government and motorway operators are currently
in dispute over a government decision to freeze road toll prices
this year but Abertis's chief executive Francisco Reynes said on
Wednesday he was sure the dispute would be resolved.
Traffic on Abertis's Spanish roads network also rose last
year, as the country recovers from a six-year economic downturn,
with the growth rate accelerating in the first few weeks of 2015
to hit 4 percent, a rate not seen since 2006.
Deutsche Bank said it expected that rate of growth to be
sustained in 2015.
"We think this is the main upside potential on consensus
forecast, since traffic in Spain is still nearly 30 percent
below the peak levels of 2007," the bank's analysts said in a
research note.
($1 = 0.8781 euros)
(Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Greg Mahlich)