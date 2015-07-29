MADRID, July 29 Spanish toll road firm Abertis posted on Wednesday a 5 percent rise in first-half comparable core profit to 1.36 billion euros ($1.5 billion) helped by rising traffic on its motorways, although it missed a 1.47 billion euro analysts' forecast.

The company also said it was studying the acquisition of 8 highways for a value of up to 9 billion euros in a bid to use the cash obtained from the listing of its telecoms arm Cellnex , which also generated a big one-off capital gain in the period to boost net profit to 1.68 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)