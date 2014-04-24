MADRID, April 24 Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Thursday that its Hispasat affiliate is eyeing the purchase of a majority stake in Israeli satellite operator Space Communication.

Last month a source told Reuters that talks over Spacecom, with a market capitalisation of around $410 million, with its majority shareholder Eurocom Communications Ltd. of Israel were at an advanced stage. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)