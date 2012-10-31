UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MADRID Oct 31 Abertis Infraestructuras SA : * Spain's Abertis says 9-month recurring net profit 536 million euros, up 5.6 percent * Spain's Abertis says 9-month EBITDA 1.90 billion euros versus 1.90
billion forecast by Reuters * Says 9-month revenues 2.99 billion euros versus 2.99 billion forecast by Reuters For more news, please click here
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders