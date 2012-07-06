BRIEF-UK cuts discount rate for personal injury claims to minus 0.75 pct
* Government has committed to ensuring that nhs litigation authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals' clinical negligence costs
* Buys flour brand for 34 mln stg
* Says acquisition will complement its other ethnic brands (Adds details)
LONDON, July 6 Associated British Foods said on Friday it had picked up flour brand Elephant Atta from Premier Foods for 34 million pounds ($53 million) to boost its range of ethnic products.
Premier Foods is disposing of its non-core products to focus on eight key brands including Hovis bread and Sharwood's curry range in a bid to turn around its business.
Last month it sold Sarsons vinegar to Japan's Mizkan for 41 million pounds.
ABF Chief Executive George Weston said: "Elephant Atta is the UK's leading ethnic flour brand and will complement Westmill's other leading ethnic brands including Tolly Boy rice, Rajah spices, Lucky Boat noodles and Patak's pastes and sauces."
($1 = 0.6443 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sarah Young)
Feb 27 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said it has shortlisted two European Union countries and was in talks with regulators there to set up a new insurance base to continue servicing EU clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
