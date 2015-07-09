LONDON, July 9 Associated British Foods, owner of budget fashion retailer Primark and British Sugar, on Thursday maintained current year guidance after posting a small rise in year-to-date revenue.

The firm said it still expected a modest decline in adjusted earnings per share in the 2014-15 year from the 104.1 pence made in the previous year.

Group revenue for 40 weeks to June 20 was 2 percent ahead on a constant currency basis and level at actual exchange rates.

Primark's sales were 13 percent ahead on a constant currency basis and 9 percent up at actual rates. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)