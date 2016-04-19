LONDON, April 19 Associated British Foods
, owner of the Primark clothing chain, maintained
full-year guidance after it beat forecasts with a 3 percent rise
in first-half profit.
The group, which also has major sugar, grocery, agriculture
and ingredients businesses, said on Tuesday it made an
underlying operating profit of 486 million pounds ($696 million)
in the six months to Feb. 27.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 480 million
pounds, according to Reuters data.
The firm said the results demonstrated underlying progress
for all its businesses in the period despite currency pressures.
AB Foods said the underlying trading outlook for the group
for the full 2015-16 year was unchanged.
The group maintained its forecast of a marginal decline in
adjusted earnings per share from the 102 pence made in 2014-15.
($1 = 0.6985 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)