LONDON, April 21 Associated British Foods
met forecasts with a 2 percent fall in first-half profit
as sales growth at its Primark discount fashion chain was offset
by continued weakness in its sugar operation.
The firm said on Tuesday it made an underlying operating
profit of 474 million pounds ($705 million) in the six months to
Feb. 28.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 475 million
pounds, according to Reuters data, and 497 million pounds made
in the previous corresponding period.
Underlying earnings per share rose 1 percent to 46.1 pence.
AB Foods said its trading outlook for the full-year was
unchanged.
It said with sterling's continuing strength against most of
its major trading currencies, and the transactional impact of
euro weakness on the results of Primark and British Sugar, it
expected a modest decline in adjusted full-year earnings per
share.
($1 = 0.6725 pounds)
