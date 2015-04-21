* Forex moves have translation and transaction impact
* Impact could be greater in 2015-16 year
* Shares down 2.4 pct, top FTSE 100 index faller
(Adds details, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, April 21 Associated British Foods
, owner of budget fashion retailer Primark and British
Sugar, warned on Tuesday that earnings for its current financial
year would be hit by major currency moves and could be damaged
even more next year if current exchange rates persist.
The U.S. dollar/euro exchange rate has moved by more than 20
percent over the last year as the U.S. currency has appreciated
and the euro has weakened.
The impact on AB Foods' adjusted operating profit from the
translation of overseas results into sterling was a loss of 11
million pounds ($16.4 million) in the first six months of its
financial year ending this September.
If current rates persist it said the hit for the full year
would be about 25 million pounds.
However, the group cautioned that currency movements will
potentially have a greater impact where it manufactures or
purchases in one currency and sells in another.
AB Foods' sugar business has a sterling cost base but most
of its sales are denominated in euros, while Primark buys a
substantial proportion of its garments in dollars and sells in
euros and sterling.
"If the current euro weakness against sterling and the U.S.
dollar persists this will have an impact on the group's
operating profit for the remainder of this financial year and a
greater impact next year," it said.
Shares in AB Foods, majority-owned by the Weston family,
were down 4.3 percent at 2,740 pence by 0931 GMT, the biggest
faller in Britain's FTSE 100 index of blue chip companies and
taking gains in the last six months down to 8.6 percent.
Chief Executive George Weston told Reuters the firm's
working assumption had to be that current exchange rates
continue.
"We have to mitigate the financial effects of it to the
extent that we're able to and we have to, in Primark's case,
protect our consumers from the effect of it," he said.
Analysts at Barclays cut their earnings per share forecast
for the 2014-15 year from 98.8 pence to 97.5 pence and their
forecast for the following year by 13 percent to 98.1 pence.
Weston said there was no change to AB Foods' outlook on
trading performance with the change in forecast all down to
currency.
AB Foods made an underlying operating profit of 474 million
pounds in the six months to Feb. 28, in line with analysts'
forecasts but down from 497 million pounds in the previous
corresponding period.
Underlying earnings per share rose 1 percent to 46.1 pence
and the firm is paying an interim dividend of 10 pence, up 3
percent.
The group said Primark's plans for its entry into the
northeast of the United States in the autumn were well advanced.
($1 = 0.6725 pounds)
(Editing by Neil Maidment and Greg Mahlich)