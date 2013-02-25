* Forecasts H1 adj operating profit ahead of last yr
* Sees H1 EPS "substantially ahead" of last yr
* Primark H1 sales seen up 23 pct, lfl sales up 7 pct
* FY expectations unchanged
* Shares down 0.9 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 25 Discount clothing chain Primark's
continuing popularity will push first half profits at Associated
British Foods ahead of last year, the conglomerate said,
though growth in sales of the retailer's cut-price fashions has
slowed a touch.
AB Foods said on Monday adjusted operating profit for the
six months to March 2 would be higher than last year's 412
million pounds ($629 million) with earnings per share
"substantially ahead" of the same period's 34.4 pence last year.
However, the company said its full-year forecast was
unchanged because Primark's performance would be offset by a
fall in profits at its sugar business, where sales in China are
declining. AB Foods relies on Primark for about a third of its
profit, with sugar and groceries making up the other two thirds.
In addition it cautioned that tough second half comparative
numbers mean Primark's full year underlying sales growth is
expected to be less than 7 percent.
With Britain facing a possible triple-dip recession, many
retailers have been finding the going tough as consumers fret
over job security and a squeeze on incomes. Primark, with its
focus on low prices, has been one of the few to buck the gloom.
AB Foods forecast Primark's first half sales to be 23
percent ahead of the same period last year, helped by 15 new
store openings. Sales at stores open over a year were seen up 7
percent.
While that underlying sales growth is well ahead of that
being achieved by rivals, such as Next, it does
represent a slowdown on growth of about 9 percent in the first
16 weeks of the half, reported in January.
"Primark has not stood still," Finance Director John Bason
told Reuters. "Primark has continued to improve the range of
clothing that it offers, the fashionability and the store
environment. I think we are getting new consumers," he said.
Primark's profit margin was also much higher, reflecting the
benefit of lower cotton prices and better trading.
Shares in AB Foods, which have increased by a half over the
last year, were down 0.9 percent at 1,816 pence at 0945 GMT,
valuing the business at 14.5 billion pounds.
"The shares have had a stunning run over the last 12-months
from circa 1,100 pence at the start of 2012 ... we think the
stock is due a pause for breath," said Panmure Gordon analyst
Graham Jones.
AB Foods said first half profit from its sugar division
would be lower than last year as a better performance from its
main Illovo business would be offset by a decline in China and a
22 million pounds charge for the mothballing of two small
Chinese beet factories.
First half revenue in the grocery division, whose brands
include Twinings, Ryvita and Ovaltine, were forecast to be
level, with "substantially improved" profit benefiting from the
non-recurrence of restructuring costs.