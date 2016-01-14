* Primark like-for-like sales lower in 9 weeks to Jan. 2
* Retailer's total sales up 7 pct in 16 week period
* Shares down 0.8 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Jan 14 Associated British Foods
said on Thursday unusually warm winter weather meant sales at
its Primark discount fashion chain stalled in the nine weeks to
Jan. 2, a drop shrugged off by the fast-growing retailer as a
temporary blip.
Britons avoided buying winter clothes during some of the
country's mildest November and December temperatures, with
retailers Next Plc and Marks and Spencer Group
blaming the weather for disappointing sales before Christmas.
Primark sold fewer coats, hats, scarves and thermal clothes,
causing sales at shops open more than a year to fall in the nine
weeks to Jan. 2 compared with the same period the year before.
Shares in AB Foods, which also has major sugar, grocery,
agriculture and ingredients divisions, traded down 0.8 percent
to 3,020 pence at 0856 GMT. Since hitting an all-time high in
early December, the stock has lost 16 percent on concerns about
the impact of the weather.
But the picture for the 16-week period to Jan. 2 was mixed,
with Primark saying it posted "strong" like-for-like sales
growth in the first seven weeks.
AB Foods finance director John Bason said the weaker
pre-Christmas performance was nothing to worry about.
"Footfall was fine ... It's specific to those weather
related items," he told Reuters. "We'll move on from that."
On a total sales and constant currency basis, Primark's
sales climbed 7 percent over the 16 week period, in line with
the increase in selling space from new shops, including in the
United States and Spain.
Primark plans to open six more stores in the United States
this year and will also open its first outlet in Italy in the
summer, building on its portfolio of 299 shops, of which 166 are
in Britain.
For its 2015/16 financial year, AB Foods stuck with its
current forecast for a modest decline in adjusted operating
profit, brought about by currency pressures.
The group on Thursday also reiterated expectations for an
improvement in sugar profits in 2017.
