London July 12 Associated British Foods
confirmed that it is on track for substantial growth in
full-year adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per
share after a strong performance from its discount fashion chain
Primark boosted year-to-date revenues.
The London-based food and retailing group said that revenues
rose 11 percent in the 40 weeks to June 23, or 12 percent at
constant currency exchange rates.
The group, which also sells Silver Spoon sugar and Twinings
tea, said that Primark enjoyed good trading in the latest
quarter in the UK and Ireland despite poor weather keeping
shoppers off the high streets in April.
Primark revenues were up 16 percent in the year to date at
constant currency rates, as it opened more stores and
like-for-like sales grew. The rise was 14 percent at actual
rates, hit by the weakening euro.
In the sugar business, year-to-date revenues rose 28
percent. The group said that the recent commercial environment
had been strong in Europe and to a lesser extent Africa, but
prices in China had continued to fall since the half-year.
AB Foods' grocery business - where year-to-date revenues
rose 3 percent - faced fierce price competition because of
pressure on UK household incomes, though the Silver Spoon sugar
brand received a boost from home-baking for street parties over
the Diamond Jubilee holiday weekend.
In April the group had forecast a "substantial" rise in
full-year profits.
Net debt at June 23, 2012, was below 1.4 billion pounds
($2.18 billion), lower than the third quarter last year, having
dropped by more than 200 million pounds since the half-year. The
company said it expects a further reduction by year-end.
($1 = 0.6426 British pounds)
(Reporting by Helen Massy-Beresford; Editing by David Goodman)