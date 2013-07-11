LONDON, July 11 Associated British Foods posted an 8 percent rise in third quarter sales, driven by another strong performance from its Primark discount clothing chain.

Sales at the apparel chain grew 20 percent in the 16 weeks to June 22. As expected, that was at a slower pace than the first half of the year when total Primark sales rose 24 percent or 7 percent on a like-for-like basis, as freezing weather in March and April hit trade, the firm said.

Third-quarter revenue at the group's grocery division, whose brands include Twinings, Ryvita and Ovaltine, rose 7 percent, but declined by 15 percent at its sugar business, reflecting a different phasing of UK volumes and the timing of shipments of Zambian exports to the EU.