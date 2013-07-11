LONDON, July 11 Associated British Foods
posted an 8 percent rise in third quarter sales, driven by
another strong performance from its Primark discount clothing
chain.
Sales at the apparel chain grew 20 percent in the 16 weeks
to June 22. As expected, that was at a slower pace than the
first half of the year when total Primark sales rose 24 percent
or 7 percent on a like-for-like basis, as freezing weather in
March and April hit trade, the firm said.
Third-quarter revenue at the group's grocery division, whose
brands include Twinings, Ryvita and Ovaltine, rose 7 percent,
but declined by 15 percent at its sugar business, reflecting a
different phasing of UK volumes and the timing of shipments of
Zambian exports to the EU.