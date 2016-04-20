OSLO, April 20 Norwegian brokerage ABG Sundal
Collier expects to execute several initial public
offerings on Scandinavian stock markets during the second
quarter of 2016 as the market for transactions rebounds, its
chief executive told Reuters.
The firm said in its annual report on Wednesday it had a
strong pipeline of IPO mandates alongside a high number of
mandates within restructuring advisory and mergers and
acquisitions for the coming quarters.
"We are now out with an IPO in Sweden and then we have
planned IPOs this quarter in Norway, Sweden and Denmark within
sectors such as industry, energy, finance," ABG's CEO Knut
Brundtland said.
He declined to give names of companies that plan IPOs.
"Mergers and acquisitions are also markets that are always
there, but vary in the level of activity," he added.
The Scandinavian high-yield bond market experienced a
slowdown in new issue activity in 2015, with a particularly weak
performance for the oil-focused Norwegian part of the market
where debt restructurings are now high on the agenda, ABG noted.
"We have not observed any activity increase in the Norwegian
high-yield bond market, but there is a need. And when there is a
need, something will happen eventually. It's difficult to
predict when," Brundtland said.
