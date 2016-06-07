MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
June 7 The Association of British Insurers (ABI)'s board has nominated Andy Briggs, chief executive officer of Aviva UK Life, as its next chairman, the trade body said on Tuesday.
Briggs, who has been ABI's deputy chairman since Nov 2015, will take over in October, the association said in a statement. (bit.ly/1WD3YxE)
Briggs became head of Aviva's UK Life business after it bought rival Friends Life, where he was top boss.
Briggs will succeed Paul Evans, CEO of AXA UK, who has completed his two-year term as ABI Chairman, the ABI said.
The ABI has over 250 member companies, making up over 90 percent of the UK insurance market.
Paul Geddes, CEO of UK's largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc will become ABI's deputy chairman.
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.