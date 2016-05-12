May 12 Abico FS :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.01 per share, to use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.19 per share to shareholders for 2015

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yQQu

