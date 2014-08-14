Aug 14 Wholesale depositors and investors who
own senior debt issued by African Bank Investments will not be
able to access their funds or receive any interest payments
while the unsecured lender is under outside supervision as part
of its $1.6 billion bailout.
South Africa's central bank stepped in to rescue African
Bank, known as Abil, over the weekend after the lender said it
would need a large capital injection to cover losses from a wave
of bad loans.
To pay for the bailout, the central bank is imposing a 10
percent loss on senior debt holders and wholesale depositors,
usually other banks, large companies or institutional investors.
Junior bondholders will see their investment converted into
equity.
Abil's retail depositors will be protected and can continue
to receive interest and access their funds while the bank is
under outside supervision.
Abil was almost exclusively focused on selling unsecured
loans - which are not backed by collateral - to customers who
often did not have an established credit history. It took few
deposits and did not offer many traditional banking services.
The central bank's decision to impose losses on senior
bonds, one of the highest ranking forms of unsecured debt,
contrasts with the recent decision by Portuguese authorities to
shield such investors in their bailout this month of Banco
Espirito Santo, once the country's largest listed bank.
Under new European rules on dealing with failing banks,
losses could be imposed on senior bondholders and large
depositors from 2016 to avoid a repeat of the financial crisis,
when taxpayers shelled out 1.6 trillion euros to recapitalise
banks and guarantee their liabilities.
Under the Abil bailout, South Africa's central bank will
acquire its 17 billion rand bad loan portfolio and local banks
will underwrite a $940 million capital injection.
Abil is under the curatorship, or outside supervision, of
Tom Winterboer, an executive from PricewaterhouseCoopers while
its restructuring is being worked out.
